Registration open for nonprofit Camp Corral at Camp Seymour

Registration for this year’s Camp Corral at YMCA Camp Seymour in Gig Harbor is now open.
Camp Corral is a nonprofit organization that partners with accredited YMCA and 4-H camps around the nation to provide a week of free summer camp for children ages 8-15 of wounded, ill, injured or fallen military service members.
Registration opened Jan. 12 for the 2017 camp season and families can apply at campcorral.org.
The 2017 summer camp schedule spans 19 states, including new locations at YMCA Camp Grady Spruce in Graford, Texas, and YMCA Camp Wewaw in Apopka, Florida. Camp Corral projects more than 3,600 youth between the ages of 8 and 15 will attend a camp.
“Camp Corral is excited to extend our ‘week-of-a-lifetime’ opportunities to more military children. We look forward to an exhilarating camp season, full of memorable experiences and meaningful connections for campers,” Mary Beth Hernandez, Camp Corral CEO, said in a release.
Camp Corral’s founding sponsor, Golden Corral, established the organization as an extension of its commitment to honoring military and veterans’ organizations. Since Camp Corral’s founding in 2011, Golden Corral has raised more than $7 million.
