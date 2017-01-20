Locals rally support to March on Seattle

Democrats from Gig Harbor are helping to support Saturday’s Womxn’s March on Seattle. The Seattle march is in support of efforts planned across the nation to support the Women’s March on Washington on the same day (Jan. 21).
To increase Gig Harbor’s participation in the Seattle March, those who are interested are encouraged to gather at the Gig Harbor Park-n-Ride on Kimball and self-organize carpools to the event.
Organizers are suggesting that Gig Harbor participants plan to gather a the the Park-n-Ride at 7:30 a.m., early enough to assemble into carpools and depart at 8 a.m.
Marchers are to gather at 10 a.m. at Judkins Park, 2150 S. Norman St., Seattle — north of I-90 between Rainier Avenue South and MLK Way — to identify groups you may wish to join in the march. The rally will begin at 10:30 a.m. and the march will start at 11 a.m. The march is 3.6 miles, set to end at 400 Broad St., at Seattle Center.
Men are encouraged to join the women.
Information about the Seattle March is available at womxnsmarchseattle.wordpress.com.
