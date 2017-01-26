Joint investigation led by Gig Harbor police detective results in arrest of serial burglar

In a display of interagency teamwork, Gig Harbor police led a cooperative investigation resulting in the arrest of a man believed to be responsible for 20 burglaries, seven of which occurred within Gig Harbor city limits in December.
Michael Ardell Curtis, 38, was arrested Jan. 12 and is currently being held at the Kitsap County Jail on charges of burglary, theft, trafficking in stolen property and three charges of malicious mischief.
Detective Mike Cabacungan led the investigation that stretched from Poulsbo to Gig Harbor and included 11 different agencies, said Gig Harbor Police Chief Kelly Busey.
“We had this pattern going on (in the city) and our detective reached out to surrounding jurisdictions and found a pattern going on,” Busey explained.
The joint investigation included law enforcement officers from Pierce, Kitsap and Mason counties, as well as nearby cities.
The investigation resulted in Curtis’ arrest and the arrest of a female accomplice, Kathleen Van Sandt, 37, who is charged with burglary and trafficking in stolen property.
Curtis admitted to six of the seven Gig Harbor burglaries, Cabacungan said, which targeted stand-alone buildings, often with ATM machines or a safe inside.
“That was a pretty big string (of burglaries) for us. We don’t often see a bunch of commercial burglaries like that in Gig Harbor. Our night guys were pretty frustrated, and (Cabacungan) did a lot of legwork to catch him,” Busey said. “We were going to get him one way or another.”
