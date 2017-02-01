Tacoma Narrows Bridge Citizen Advisory Committee to meet Feb. 7

The Tacoma Narrows Bridge Citizen Advisory Committee will assemble next week to discuss the Washington State Transportation Commission’s sufficient minimum balance policy and other forward-looking issues.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 7), at the Gig Harbor Civic Center, 3510 Grandview Street. All committee meetings are open to the public and include time for public comments.
The sufficient minimum balance policy is a requirement set by the Transportation Commission that the Tacoma Narrows Bridge fund balance be kept at a level to ensure bonds can be paid in the event of unexpected circumstances that would disrupt toll collections.
The Citizen Advisory Committee is a governor-appointed, nine-member committee required by law to make toll rate recommendations to the Washington State Transportation Commission.
