Escape Hour Gig Harbor plans camp geared for younger sleuths

Looking to expand its offerings to entertain Gig Harbor’s youngest adventurers, Escape Hour Gig Harbor is introducing a Detective Day Camp to premiere this spring.
Detective Day Camp is designed for ages 6 to 10 and will introduce young detectives to problem solving and other skills needed to solve a custom game, said Drew Matteson, who does marketing and events for the family-owned business.
“The entire game is going to be around what they learned during the camp,” he explained. “In the end they’ll be able to accomplish their very own custom escape room.”
Escape Hour in Gig Harbor opened in October as another family business for Matt and Kelsy Matteson, and has seen growing popularity as another entertainment option for the Gig Harbor community.
Opening with one adventure room scenario — The Cabin — the business recently added the Baker Street Mystery Room and just acquired an additional 1,000 square feet that will feature the Curse of the Mayan Ruins and the Purge rooms.
“It’s going to be super cool. It’s going to be our biggest rooms,” Matteson said of the Mayan Ruins room. “A lot of people are excited about the Purge room ... (because) there’s nothing like the Purge in any Escape Room around here.”
With the growing popularity of Escape Hour for teens and adults, the business continued to receive inquiries and requests for younger sleuths to participate.
“Escape Rooms are geared toward adults and they’re pretty difficult,” Matteson said. “We’ve gotten so many requests that we were like, ‘We need to do something for the kids.’”
Detective Day Camp will be held for one hour a day over a three-day period beginning at the end of June. Participants will receive a Detective Kit and be instructed in adventure room sleuthing by Escape Hour’s game masters.
By the end of the camp, the newly-trained mystery solvers will be able to use their skills in a mystery designed for them in the Baker Street Room.
“The camps are going to be super exciting and super good for the younger crowd,” Matteson said. “A lot of great things are coming for Escape Hour Gig Harbor.”
More information, including reservations, for Escape Hour Gig Harbor can be found online at escapehourgigharbor.com or by calling 253-313-0107. It is located at 3212 50th Street Ct NW Suite 104 in Gig Harbor.
