Keep, recycle or toss? New Gig Harbor business helps clients decide

Staying organized and cleaning out extra items can be hard for those busy with life, family or careers.
It is easy for these items to build up in extra rooms, closets and garages, and it is often overwhelming to tackle the project of sorting out items to keep and items to remove.
This is where husband-and-wife team Derek and Hilary Cox — owners of COX Consolidation — offer their services to clients with their clean out and haul away service company.
“We are a clean out, haul away, recycle and repurpose company,” Hilary, 31, explained. “It’s kind of all-inclusive.”
The couple meet with clients, mostly families and some small businesses, to help sort through items and decide what should be kept and what should be discarded. The items that their clients choose to part with are taken away by the couple, where they then get to work sorting what can be donated, repuposed, fixed up or thrown away, all with the goal of re-homing items instead of adding to landfills.
“We’re trying to make the change in individuals to take ownership of their stuff and be responsible,” Derek, 34, said. “It can be overwhelming to look at a pile of stuff and know that it all has to go ... sometimes getting rid of just one thing can help pull that Band-Aid off.”
Emotions can run high while sorting through items to downsize and often the knowledge that the items leaving will be donated or repurposed helps clients to let go of unnecessary items.
“We don’t pry things out of people’s hands,” Hilary said. “We don’t want to walk away from anyone’s home with them feeling that they’ve let go of things they didn’t want to.”
COX Consolidation is not equipped, however, to assist in more serious or severe issues of hoarding, Hilary said, which often requires a background or experience in psychology or sociology.
Hilary and Derek share a unique background that has helped them gain skills they use in their current business: both were professional skydivers before moving back to Gig Harbor last year.
“When you stop professional skydiving, what do you do next?” Hilary said of their career change. “You can’t just do a desk job.”
The adaptability developed through their years of travel and dealing with the daily life-or-death situations involved in skydiving has given the couple perspective, Derek said, which keeps clutter from become stressful or overwhelming to them.
“We started with our own stuff as we downsized,” Derek said. “We realized we really didn’t need as much stuff.”
The couple met in 2013 during a national skydiving event in Colorado. They married in 2015 and returned to Gig Harbor, where Hilary grew up and graduated from Gig Harbor High School.
After downsizing their own items, they spent the next few months helping family and friends declutter and realized that they could make a business from their skills organizing and re-homing items. COX Consolidation was officially launched in January, serving clients from the Narrows Bridge to Port Orchard and out on the Key Peninsula.
“We’re kind of the catalyst when it comes to families,” Hilary said. “Life takes up stuff that doesn’t just take up space in your life, but also in your mind.”
The discretion of the company is another aspect appreciated by clients of COX Consolidation, who arrive in a simple black truck and trailer that provides privacy to clients.
“We’re very discrete. And we’re local; I think that gives people some security,” Hilary said.
Another company policy that sets COX Consolidation apart from competitors is the couple’s willingness to take time with each client and not pressure or rush through their visits.
“We’ll take as long as it needs to work on a solution for the client,” Derek said. “Everyone has stuff, we have solutions.”
COX Consolidation offers free project estimates and can be reached by phone at 253-561-0169, email at info@coxconsolidation.com or on its website at coxconsolidation.com.
