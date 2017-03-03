Pierce County offers psychological first aid class in Gig Harbor

Being prepared for disasters isn’t only about having a kit.
The city of Gig Harbor has joined forces with Pierce County Emergency Management to offer a Psychological First Aid class for residents and neighborhood groups. The class will touch on how disasters can impact everyone, and people’s reactions to crisis vary.
Attendees can learn which reactions are harmful and how some are actually beneficial, as well as take away some important tools they can use to connect with affected family and neighbors to be able to provide immediate emotional support following an emergency.
The class will run from 6 to 8:30 p.m. March 8 at the Gig Harbor Civic Center, 3510 Grandview St.
Registration is not required, but helpful for planning: piercecounty.surveyshare.com/s/AYAMWDA.
