Summer Sounds at Skansie 2017 concert series lineup announced

The city of Gig Harbor has announced the lineup for Summer Sounds at Skansie 2017.
The popular and free outdoor concert series will begin June 27 and run on consecutive Tuesdays until Aug. 15 at the newly renovated Skansie Brothers Park. The new Welcome Plaza at the park hosts expanded restroom facilities along with a second floor viewing plaza.
All concerts start at 6:30 p.m. and are held rain or shine. The concerts are sponsored by CHI Franciscan Health and Harbor Hill.
▪ June 27, The Dusty 45’s (dusty45s.com)
▪ July 4, 133rd Army National Guard Band (music.army.mil)
▪ July 11, Wally and the Beavs (thewallys.net)
▪ July 18, The Beatniks (thebeatniks.com)
▪ July 25, Jessica Lynne (jessica-lynne.com)
▪ Aug. 1, Bobby Sox and the Jukebox (funaddictsband.com)
▪ Aug. 8, The David Correa Group (davidcorreaandcascada.com)
▪ Aug. 15, Ranger & the ‘Re-Arrangers’ (rangerswings.com)
Returning in 2017 is the popular restaurant delivery service to the park by Gig Harbor’s downtown eateries. Concertgoers are encouraged to ride the Gig Harbor Trolley and bring lawn chairs and blankets. Gig Harbor parks are non smoking and alcohol free parks. For best viewing, only small umbrellas are permitted. Please note: Chairs may be moved if necessary for set up and safety, and set up of chairs is allowed beginning at 7 a.m. each concert day.
