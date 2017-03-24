Gateway: News

March 24, 2017 12:11 PM

PenMet Parks seeks volunteers for focus groups

Gateway news services

PenMet Parks is preparing to update the District’s Comprehensive Park, Recreation, and Open Space Plan.

A public meeting introducing the process will be held at 6:15 p.m. Monday (March 27) in the Volunteer Vern Pavilion at Sehmel Homestead Park, 10123 – 78th Ave. NW.

The process involves public input and the organization is seeking community members to serve on a variety of focus groups.

Focus groups will meet in the coming months, either at a public location like PenMet offices, or at a focus group member’s home.

The focus groups include:

▪ Arts (Performing, Visual)

▪ Biking – Roads, BMX; Skating, Boards, Blades

▪ Courts & Fields – Indoor & Outdoor, Fees & Charges

▪ Dog Parks, Equestrian

▪ Endowments & Fundraising

▪ Facility Providers, Partnerships

▪ Gardening, Farmers’ Market

▪ Open Space, Preservation, Habitat

▪ Playgrounds, Special Needs

▪ Recreation Programming, Youth, Seniors, Events

▪ Swimming, Water Activities, Pools, Spray Parks

▪ Trails & Running

▪ Volunteers

▪ Water Access

To be included on a focus group, email EGuenther@PenMetParks.org or call 253-858-3400 x1222.

