PenMet Parks seeks volunteers for focus groups

PenMet Parks is preparing to update the District’s Comprehensive Park, Recreation, and Open Space Plan.
A public meeting introducing the process will be held at 6:15 p.m. Monday (March 27) in the Volunteer Vern Pavilion at Sehmel Homestead Park, 10123 – 78th Ave. NW.
The process involves public input and the organization is seeking community members to serve on a variety of focus groups.
Focus groups will meet in the coming months, either at a public location like PenMet offices, or at a focus group member’s home.
The focus groups include:
▪ Arts (Performing, Visual)
▪ Biking – Roads, BMX; Skating, Boards, Blades
▪ Courts & Fields – Indoor & Outdoor, Fees & Charges
▪ Dog Parks, Equestrian
▪ Endowments & Fundraising
▪ Facility Providers, Partnerships
▪ Gardening, Farmers’ Market
▪ Open Space, Preservation, Habitat
▪ Playgrounds, Special Needs
▪ Recreation Programming, Youth, Seniors, Events
▪ Swimming, Water Activities, Pools, Spray Parks
▪ Trails & Running
▪ Volunteers
▪ Water Access
To be included on a focus group, email EGuenther@PenMetParks.org or call 253-858-3400 x1222.
