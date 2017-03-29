Gig Harbor food trolley to open Saturday

The food trolley at the Boatyard will be ready to dish out seafood again starting Saturday (April 1). JW will continue to run the food trolley after a successful 2016.
Jamie Lindsey, general manager and partial owner of JW, is excited that JW will continue to occupy and run the food trolley this summer.
“Last summer went very well,” Lindsey said. “It was a learning experience, but it was very successful, and the trolley was very well received by the community. Last year, we were met with more business than we had predicted, so when we had 30 people in line, we learned how to get the food out fast.”
JW will serve familiar dishes this summer, continuing the popular fish and chips and fish tacos, but will have a couple slight alterations.
“One of the biggest changes is that we are going to offer a burger this year,” Lindsey said.
Laura Carlson, who worked at the trolley last summer, also mentioned a change to another key menu item.
“The Lobster Roll is going to be a more traditionally east coast lobster roll,” Carlson said.
Carlson also expressed her excitement for this coming summer, saying, “It’s a really fun, fast-paced atmosphere. I’m also looking forward to seeing some familiar faces of customers coming to the trolley.”
The trolley is owned by the Gig Harbor Boatyard and Marina, but rents the trolley to JW for the summers.
Danielle Taylor, the marina’s hospitality manager, emphasized the unique personality the trolley brings to Gig Harbor.
“I think it epitomizes what a Maritime City is. People get to walk the waterfront downtown and experience local seafood,” Taylor said. “Where else can you eat lunch and watch a 53-foot boat getting hauled out of the water? It’s pretty cool.”
Martin Jeffers will be helping with on-site management along with Lindsey this summer.
“I know it (the trolley) has a very good reputation,” Jeffers said. “It’s a unique and interesting opportunity, and I’m looking forward to this summer.”
The trolley will serve food from 11 a.m. until dusk starting Saturday, and has equipment to help keep the seating area dry on rainy days.
