Peninsula School District continues to reach out to community for input on facilities

Some 40 interested residents of the Peninsula School District gathered at Goodman Middle School earlier this month for another in the district’s continuing Facilities Evaluation sessions under the leadership of Superintendent Rob Manahan.
Attendees included Pierce County Council member Derek Young, PSD staff members, principals, teachers, park district representatives and a substantial number of members of the public from throughout the district.
“We are truly appreciative of the many volunteers participating in the process to assess our facilities” Manahan said of the turnout.
Participant and frequent attendee Curt Scott of Home, who attended with his wife, Patricia, a former principal of Peninsula High School, said the meeting was “the most productive of the sessions by far. We got down to the nitty and gritty of formulating the pluses and minuses of the district’s installations. We’re making progress.”
Many of those in attendance had participated in the district’s bus tours of all school installations throughout the district. The bus tours provided hands-on experience enabling participants to see what needs attention and preventive maintenance, replacement, or new entities.
“The community’s reluctance to invest adequately in the school facilities is impacting the learning environment,” said Key Peninsula resident Ed Robison, a participant at the Goodman event.
