3 Peninsula Light board members reelected

Incumbents Marc Jorgenson, Roger Spadoni and Scott Junge were all re-elected to their board positions, Peninsula Light Company announced Monday night during its annual meeting.
Pen Light has nine directors on its board. Each year, three seats are up for election. This year, candidates running against the incumbents were Pat Schmidt, Carl Olson and Jim Pasin.
Out of 31,201 ballots mailed for the 2017 annual board election, 4,964 total ballots were returned, yielding a participation rate of 15.91 percent.
The 12-percent quorum of 3,745 ballots was met, validating Peninsula Light Company’s 2017 Board Election. The ballot results were as follows:
▪ Marc Jorgenson: 3,344 votes (67 percent)
▪ Roger Spadoni: 3,259 votes (65 percent)
▪ Scott Junge: 2,994 votes (60 percent)
▪ Pat Schmidt: 1,804 votes (36 percent)
▪ Carl Olson: 1,338 votes (27 percent)
▪ Jim Pasin: 1,120 votes (23 percent)
Write-ins: 53 votes
