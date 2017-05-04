Annual Gig Harbor waterfront clean-up event scheduled for May 20

The Gig Harbor Downtown Waterfront Alliance’s third annual downtown waterfront clean-up day is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon May 20.
Under the direction of the Alliance’s Design Committee, last year’s “Gigging Up the Harbor” event saw more than 50 volunteers show up to sweep, pressure wash sidewalks, weed and plant flower beds, and more.
Attendees are invited to bring their own tools, including gloves, shovels, rakes, etc., and meet at Donkey Creek Park at 9 a.m. to pick up a safety vest and receive an assigned area. The event aims to unite groups and individuals passionate about keeping Gig Harbor clean and help prepare downtown waterfront for summer visitors.
After the work is done, attendees can join the entire group back at Donkey Creek at noon for a volunteer appreciation lunch provided by area restaurants and businesses.
For more information on the event, contact the Alliance at 253-514- 0071 or info@ghhwa.org.
