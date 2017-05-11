Resident opposing city’s municipal code files petition for review to growth board

Gig Harbor resident Jeffrey Katke has filed a petition for review against the city of Gig Harbor with the Growth Management Hearing Board for the Central Puget Sound Region of Washington State.
Katke’s petition, signed April 25, appeals the decision from the Gig Harbor City Council on two resolutions — resolutions 1068 and 1075 — and asks that the city be found non-compliant with the provisions from the Growth Management Act.
Resolution 1068, known as the “Katke Amendment,” proposed changes to the city’s municipal code limiting development agreements. The Council voted on Feb. 13 not to move forward with the resolution, citing desires to retain choice and flexibility with proposed development agreements.
Picking up on the desire for increased public input, the Council also directed city staff to look into improvements and increases in notification and public outreach.
Resolution 1075, featuring increased public noticing policy requirements for development agreements, was approved March 27 by the Council.
According to Katke’s petition, filed by Carol Morris of Morris Law, the city’s “failure to remedy the issues (in the resolutions) will prejudice him.” The petition states Katke has an interest in a GMA compliant public process which includes adequate public participation and understandable procedures, which are not usurped by narrowly circumscribed private interests.
Katke owns property next to the proposed location for the One Harbor Point development. Because One Harbor Point does not comply with many of the city’s GMA development regulations, the developer seeks to circumvent the GMA public review process and secure development rights which would not otherwise be available to him, the petition states.
A notice of hearing and preliminary schedule was received by the city on May 1, City Administrator Ron Williams said.
A hearing on the merits of the petition is scheduled for Sept. 13 and a final decision scheduled for Oct. 23.
While Williams could not comment on ongoing litigation, he said the city feels itself to be on firm legal footing.
