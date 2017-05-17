Retirement not an interest for 85-year-old Gig Harbor police services specialist

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:34 Pete Carroll on George Fant's major knee injury Pause 0:43 Amazon has a job that fits your life right now 1:19 Saga of Hilltop man’s stolen sousaphone ends on a mysterious note 1:49 Woman who vanishes finds fame in Tacoma's most memorable case of amnesia 0:58 Edgar Martinez immortalized with Mariners jersey retirement 2:30 Thomas S. Potts sentenced for two homicides 2:33 Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 1:54 Fast ferry service a hot ticket in Bremerton. Could it work in Tacoma? 1:20 Justin Britt on why he supported Michael Bennett's anthem protest before Seahawks' preseason game 1:13 NASA jets prepare to chase the total solar eclipse Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Gig Harbor Police Department officers and staff throw an early birthday party for services specialist Marline McClane, 85, whom they affectionately refer to as "mom." Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

Gig Harbor Police Department officers and staff throw an early birthday party for services specialist Marline McClane, 85, whom they affectionately refer to as "mom." Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com