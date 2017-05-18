Local News
Playlist
'Crazy Stan' will walk 300 miles for animal shelters
May 18, 2017
Bill Fay as Crazy Stan the Animal Man is attempting to raise money for animal shelters and rescue organizations by a 300-mile walk along the Washington Coast.
Peter Haley
phaley@thenewstribune.com
