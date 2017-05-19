Gig Harbor Street Scramble returns May 27 at new Donkey Creek Park location

The annual Gig Harbor Street Scramble returns to town May 27 at Donkey Creek Park, a new location for the event for 2017.
The free family event begins at 10 a.m. and is the official kickoff for summer events in Gig Harbor. The largest street scramble in North America, the Gig Harbor event is the only free street scramble in the greater Puget Sound region.
While the event is free, pre-registration is encouraged, with the first 200 participants to pre-register receiving a T-shirt. Registration is also available at the event, but without the guarantee of a T-shirt.
The Gig Harbor Street Scramble is a treasure-hunt style event held throughout the community, directing participants to 30 locations on a map. At each location, participants must answer a question to prove they reached the checkpoint and then race back to the finish line before the time is up.
Checkpoints may be visited in any order on foot or on bike. No motorized vehicles are allowed in the event.
Refreshments, music, interactive booths and awards will also be included in the event.
To register, pick up a brochure at the Tom Taylor Family YMCA, the Skansie Visitor & Interpretive Center at Skansie Brothers Park, the Gig Harbor Visitor Information Center at the Chamber of Commerce, 3125 Judson Street, or online at ymcapkc.org/streetscramble.
The Gig Harbor Street Scramble is made possible by Peninsula Light Company, Olympic Property Group, Columbia Bank and the Greater Gig Harbor Foundation. The Gig Harbor Street Scramble is presented by the Tom Taylor Family YMCA and the city of Gig Harbor.
For more information about the event contact Julie Richards, Tom Taylor YMCA at 253-534-7870 or jrichards@ymcapkc.org. To learn more about what a street scramble is, visit streetscramble.com.
