Sandwich boards mark the location to the Gig Harbor Civic Center-based polls during the 2014 primary election. LEE GILES III Staff file, 2014
May 24, 2017 12:25 PM

Candidates file for election to Gig Harbor City Council, PSD board seats

Filing week for Washington’s 2017 election season closed Friday , with more than 3,100 local offices up for reelection in an off-year with no congressional or statewide races on this fall’s ballots.

In Gig Harbor, four City Council seats — with no incumbents — plus the mayor’s position are up for reelection. Two director positions in the Peninsula School Board are also up for reelection.

The 2017 candidates for election are:

City of Gig Harbor:

Mayor

Nonpartisan Office, 4-year term

▪  Jill Guernsey (Incumbent)

▪  Kit Kuhn

Council Position 1

Nonpartisan Office, 4-year term

▪  Rick Offner

▪  Jeni Woock

Council Position 2

Nonpartisan Office, 4-year term

▪  Robert (Bob) Himes

▪  Scott Gray

Council Position 3

Nonpartisan Office, 4-year term

▪  Dave Christian

▪  Jim Franich

▪  Peter Norman

Council Position 7

Nonpartisan Office, 4-year term

▪  Spencer Abersold

▪  Randy Mueller

Peninsula School District, No. 401:

Director District 2

Nonpartisan Office, 4-year term

▪  Deborah Krishnadasan (Incumbent)

Director District 5

Nonpartisan Office, 4-year term

▪  David Olson (Incumbent)

▪  Noelle Balliett

