Candidates file for election to Gig Harbor City Council, PSD board seats

Filing week for Washington’s 2017 election season closed Friday , with more than 3,100 local offices up for reelection in an off-year with no congressional or statewide races on this fall’s ballots.
In Gig Harbor, four City Council seats — with no incumbents — plus the mayor’s position are up for reelection. Two director positions in the Peninsula School Board are also up for reelection.
The 2017 candidates for election are:
City of Gig Harbor:
Mayor
Nonpartisan Office, 4-year term
▪ Jill Guernsey (Incumbent)
▪ Kit Kuhn
Council Position 1
Nonpartisan Office, 4-year term
▪ Rick Offner
▪ Jeni Woock
Council Position 2
Nonpartisan Office, 4-year term
▪ Robert (Bob) Himes
▪ Scott Gray
Council Position 3
Nonpartisan Office, 4-year term
▪ Dave Christian
▪ Jim Franich
▪ Peter Norman
Council Position 7
Nonpartisan Office, 4-year term
▪ Spencer Abersold
▪ Randy Mueller
Peninsula School District, No. 401:
Director District 2
Nonpartisan Office, 4-year term
▪ Deborah Krishnadasan (Incumbent)
Director District 5
Nonpartisan Office, 4-year term
▪ David Olson (Incumbent)
▪ Noelle Balliett
Comments