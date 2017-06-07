City of Gig Harbor to recognize Gig Harbor High School spring sports achievements

The city of Gig Harbor will recognize some spring teams and athletes from Gig Harbor High School who were crowned state champions at Monday’s Gig Harbor City Council meeting at 5:30 p.m.
The city will recognize the baseball team, which won the Class 3A state title with a 5-1 win over Southridge recently.
It will also recognize the water polo team, which won yet another state title this year with a 7-5 overtime win over Curtis.
And it will recognize a number of athletes from the Gig Harbor track team who won state titles, including sophomore Hannah Carroll (400-meter), senior Leahi Manthei (300 hurdles) and junior Hadassah Ward (shotput).
The public, of course, is welcome to all city council meetings.
