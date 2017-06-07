The Gig Harbor High baseball team is one of the teams that will be recognized at Monday’s Gig Harbor City Council meeting. Gig Harbor defeated Southridge, 5-1, to win the 3A Championship Saturday in late May at Safeco Field in Seattle.
The Gig Harbor High baseball team is one of the teams that will be recognized at Monday’s Gig Harbor City Council meeting. Gig Harbor defeated Southridge, 5-1, to win the 3A Championship Saturday in late May at Safeco Field in Seattle. Dean Rutz The Seattle Times
The Gig Harbor High baseball team is one of the teams that will be recognized at Monday’s Gig Harbor City Council meeting. Gig Harbor defeated Southridge, 5-1, to win the 3A Championship Saturday in late May at Safeco Field in Seattle. Dean Rutz The Seattle Times

Gateway: News

June 07, 2017 9:45 AM

City of Gig Harbor to recognize Gig Harbor High School spring sports achievements

Gateway news services

The city of Gig Harbor will recognize some spring teams and athletes from Gig Harbor High School who were crowned state champions at Monday’s Gig Harbor City Council meeting at 5:30 p.m.

The city will recognize the baseball team, which won the Class 3A state title with a 5-1 win over Southridge recently.

It will also recognize the water polo team, which won yet another state title this year with a 7-5 overtime win over Curtis.

And it will recognize a number of athletes from the Gig Harbor track team who won state titles, including sophomore Hannah Carroll (400-meter), senior Leahi Manthei (300 hurdles) and junior Hadassah Ward (shotput).

The public, of course, is welcome to all city council meetings.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Gig Harbor's new lift station, restrooms and view platform at Skansie Park

Gig Harbor's new lift station, restrooms and view platform at Skansie Park 1:36

Gig Harbor's new lift station, restrooms and view platform at Skansie Park
'Crazy Stan' will walk 300 miles for animal shelters 0:48

'Crazy Stan' will walk 300 miles for animal shelters
Stormtrooper delivers birthday bouquet to Gig Harbor PD's 85-year-old 1:39

Stormtrooper delivers birthday bouquet to Gig Harbor PD's 85-year-old "mom"

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos