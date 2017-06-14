Peninsula SD welcomes new administrators, executive director of student services

New administrators for the Peninsula School District were introduced to the Board of Directors at the June 8 meeting.
These administrators include five new principals and assistant principals for the district’s elementary schools and a new executive director of student services.
John Yellowlees has been hired as the executive director of student services and was introduced by Superintendent Robert Manahan. Yellowlees comes from Central Kitsap School District, where he worked for four years as the director of special services, secondary.
“We found someone who’s a great communicator,” Manahan said. “I am really excited to see the work he’ll be participating in.”
John Hellwich, assistant superintendent of elementary, introduced the five new administrators to the school board.
“I really believe being an elementary principal is one of the best jobs in the world,” he said. “It’s one of the hardest jobs, but it’s incredibly rewarding. You get such variation every day and the difference you make is really amazing.”
The new administrators for the Peninsula School District include:
▪ Lillian Page — Vaughn principal: Taking over for Susan O’Leary, who served as pricipal for seven years, Page has experience at Vaughn as the dean of students for the past two years.
▪ Jessica Rosendahl — Artondale principal: Rosendahl comes from Enterprise Elementary in Federal Way, where she was an assistant principal. She takes over for Jacque Crisman, who was principal for five years and employed with the district for 17 years.
▪ Stephanie Strader — Harbor Heights principal: Strader was the assistant principal for Harbor Heights and is taking over as principal from Nikki Hittle.
▪ David Bentler — Harbor Heights assistant principal: Bentler comes from Harbor Ridge Middle School, where he taught math.
▪ Todd Dempewolf — Voyager assistant principal: Dempewolf has previous experience at Voyager as dean of students.
