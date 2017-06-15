Old instruments get new life with Painted Violins fundraiser for youth orchestra

Local artist Lynn Stevenson, former president of Altrusa International Gig Harbor Jan Hohman and current president Nancy Hohenstein, from left, stand for a portrait at Morso Wine Bar and Gallery in Gig Harbor. Stevenson is holding up “Flibbertigibbet,” a piece of art made from a broken violin, one of many art pieces being auctioned off to raise money for scholarships for the Peninsula Youth Orchestra. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com