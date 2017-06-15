Council approves approves construction contracts for key traffic intersections in Gig Harbor

A development agreement outlining required traffic mitigations for the Olympic Towne Center development was approved unanimously at Monday’s City Council meeting.
Planning Director Jennifer Kester presented the agreement to Council, outlining the traffic mitigations required at the Point Fosdick Drive and Olympic Drive intersection by developers of the new Fred Meyer shopping complex located at 5502 Point Fosdick Drive.
The development agreement was required by the Hearing Examiner on July 13, 2015 as a special condition for authorizing the project. The mitigations include the addition of a right-only turn lane from east-bound Olympic Drive onto Point Fosdick Drive and retiming of the lights at the intersection to improve traffic flow.
The development agreement is also required to outline to details of the shared cost of the project; 55 percent of the cost will be paid by the developer and the remaining 45 percent by the city.
Kester stated that the development agreement must be in place prior to the development receiving its final certificate of occupancy.
Olympic Drive/Point Fosdick Drive contract
A construction contract for the right-turn lane from eastbound Olympic Drive onto Point Fosdick Drive was awarded to Reed Trucking & Excavating, Inc.
The contract is in the amount of $487,715 and received a unanimous vote from the Council.
The construction work is set to begin in the next few weeks, contingent upon the developer’s deposit of their share of the cost, City Engineer Stephen Misiurak said. Construction is scheduled to occur at night, during off peak travel hours.
An additional professional services contract for David Evans and Associates was approved in the amount of $57,914.41.
Harbor Hill Drive Extension Project
The Council voted unanimously to award the construction contract for the Harbor Hill Drive extension to Ceccanti in the amount of $9,131,032.31.
The construction project covers the construction of the Harbor Hill Drive Extension to Burnham Drive. The project uses hospital impact fees and transport impact fees funding in combination with a $7 million grant from the Transportation Improvement Board.
An additional Professional Services contract for DEA was included for construction engineering services in the amount of $1,052,165.88.
