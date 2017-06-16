Waterfront Farmers Market joins list of organizations participating in nutritional program

Jen O’Hare, left, and Rebecca Cooper share some goodwill after purchasing bouquets at the opening of the Waterfront Market in Gig Harbor on Thursday, June 1. O’Hare said she made a special trip to attend and is a big supporter. “All the colors, the energy, the fact we get see this beautiful view. Plus you get to see old friends and make new ones.” Drew Perine drew.perine@thenewstribune.com