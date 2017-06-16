Eight members from the Gig Harbor Rotary Club cleared the Wollochet interchange after obtaining permission from WSDOT.
June 16, 2017

Volunteers from Gig Harbor Rotary Club keep Wollochet interchange clear

Eight members of the Gig Harbor Rotary Club cleared tall grass and underbrush from the Wollochet interchange on Saturday, continuing with a project that began last year.

The project first began prior to the U.S. Open at Chambers Bay in an effort to greet visitors with a neat entrance from SR-16 to downtown Gig Harbor. Looking to clear the interchange of blackberries, tall grass, Scotch broom and garbage, the club decided to take the project on themselves.

After obtaining permission from the Washington State Department of Transportation, the group used brush hogs, weed eaters and clippers to clear the eastern side of state Route 16 from Wilco to Pioneer Way. WSDOT provided the volunteers signs, vests and insurance.

Since the initial clearing, Rotary volunteers have mowed the area three times and plans to continue their maintenance of the area, expanding to the shoulders of the Cushman Trail.

The Gig Harbor Rotary Club meets at 7 a.m. Fridays at Cottesmore in Gig Harbor.

