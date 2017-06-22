New Gig Harbor store The Nook offers ‘a new take on old art’ with home decor

Decorating a home is a personal reflection of those who live there, balanced with the desire to make the space welcoming and comfortable.
While decorating a living space can be a joy for many people, finding unique pieces to bring home can often be a challenge.
This is where Linnea Bergstrom, 35, and Stephanie Hammel, 36, see their new downtown Gig Harbor business The Nook filling a need for their customers.
“We have unique stuff you wouldn’t find in a big box store,” Bergstrom said.
Located in The Harbor Landing indoor shopping mall off Harborview Drive, the store offers a curated selection of home decor items and furniture with an emphasis on items that are fair trade, U.S. and locally made and quality crafted.
The pair reconnected over a shared desire to start a local store for home decor and furniture. Bergstrom has a passion for finding sustainable and fair trade items and Hammel travels to flea markets to find furniture and other items for resale, sometimes updating or refurbishing the piece if needed.
“I like antique vintage furniture, but I’m more of a modern girl,” Hammel said. I’m trying to bring that to people in the Harbor.”
Bergstrom agreed: “A big passion of mine is to ask the right questions about what we’re consuming ... that’s part of what we want, to buy less but choose well.”
From fair trade hand bags to home decor items such as cutting boards and trays to quality wood furniture pieces, Bergstrom and Hammel are looking to be the go-to local spot for not only home decor but also unique gifts, offering their customers gift wrapping for their purchases.
“It’s always going to be changing because we’re always out hunting and finding new things,” Hammel said. “We put stuff in here that we would want.”
With a location in Gig Harbor’s downtown waterfront, the pair are excited to be in the middle of their community.
“I grew up here. I love Gig Harbor,” Hammel said. “I always wanted to have a shop here on the water where I could see familiar faces.”
Bergstrom echoed her enthusiasm: “We’re excited to be here and we’re excited for what’s happening downtown.”
The Nook, 3226 Harborview Dr., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
