Students celebrate final derby race for beloved Kopachuck shop teacher

twitter email Kelly Bolender, an engineering design teacher at Kopachuck Middle School, is retiring after 35 years in education. On his last day, he presided over his final CO2 car derby, a popular class project where students engineer and build small race cars from blocks of wood. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

