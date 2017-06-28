Harbor Place at Cottesmore named Century Park’s Community of the Year

Century Park Associates recently named Harbor Place at Cottesmore as its Community of the Year for 2017.
The honor was bestowed during Century Park’s Annual Management Meeting on May 4, held this year in Nashville, Tennessee.
Harbor Place at Cottesmore was praised for its resident satisfaction rates, operational success and maintaining its deficiency-free status for five consecutive years. Harbor Place also won the Assisted Living Facility of the Year Award in 2016.
“It was clear that Nicole (Long) and the team at Harbor Place at Cottesmore earned and deserved the Community of the Year award,” Jenny Graham, Century Park Associates director of operations, said in a release. “They are the team to look up to.”
“We feel very honored to have won this award,” said Long, the executive director at Harbor Place at Cottesmore. “At the end of the day, our goal is to make Harbor Place a great facility for our residents to live and for our associates to work.”
Harbor Place at Cottesmore is located at 1016 29th St. NW. For more information, call 253-853-3354.
With headquarters in Cleveland, Tennessee, Century Park Associates manages more than 40 senior living communities in 20 states.
