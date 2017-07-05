WSDOT scheduled to restripe Olympic Drive overpass, add double turn lanes

The Washington State Department of Transportation is scheduled to restripe the Olympic Drive overpass to add dual left turn lanes onto westbound state Route 16.
The work is scheduled to take place over the evening of July 17 to the morning of July 18, weather permitting.
The idea for the double left turns originated with Mayor Jill Guernsey, who took time earlier this spring to travel to Olympia with a group of city of Gig Harbor staff members to propose the idea to WSDOT, said City Administrator Ron Williams.
“If it wasn’t for her pushing it, then it wouldn’t have happened,” Williams said.
Following the restriping, WSDOT crews will then complete a second phase of the project to modify the traffic signals at the onramp intersection to accommodate the additional turn lane.
The added lane will remain closed and blocked off with traffic drums until the signal modifications are completed on the morning of July 18.
The project is intended to relieve congestion along Olympic Drive and Point Fosdick Drive.
The project was first announced at the May 22 Gig Harbor City Council meeting.
