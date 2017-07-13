Beatniks team up with Fish Food Bank to fight hunger

Always a popular draw as part of the Summer Sounds at Skansie concert series, The Beatniks know how to put on a show.
The local band is banking on its name recognition to help out the Gig Harbor Peninsula FISH Food Bank as part of its concert from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday (July 18) at Skansie Brothers Park in downtown Gig Harbor.
A collection for canned food will be set up at the park. Attendees are asked to bring three cans of food or donate $5 to GHP FISH to be entered into a drawing for a chance to win one of four prizes.
Organizers are also asking attendees to:
▪ Place their chairs in the park after 7 a.m. Tuesday. No ropes or ties are allowed on chairs.
▪ No unattended chairs are to be left on the viewing platform.
▪ No umbrellas or canopies are allowed.
▪ Plan ahead because Harborview Dr. will close at 4 p.m.
▪ Gig Harbor parks are non-smoking and no alcoholic beverages are permitted.
▪ Chairs may be moved by management for setup and safety.
Trolley scheduling and routing can be found at piercetransit.org/pt-trolley/. Harborview Dr. from Pioneer to Rosedale will close at 4 p.m. Tuesday, and traffic will be re-routed until approximately 9 p.m.
It is advised to leave pets at home. Restaurants will be on site taking orders and delivering food to the park.
Comments