Indivisible Gig Harbor hosts candidate forum Sunday

Indivisible Gig Harbor, a grassroots coalition of engaged citizens pursuing progressive action, will hosts its first public candidates forum for candidates running for the Gig Harbor City Council and the Peninsula School District School Board.
The forum will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday (July 23) at the Gig Harbor Civic Center, 3510 Grandview Street. The event is free and open to all ages.
The forum will include candidate introductions and a question-and-answer session. The aim of the forum is to give the Gig Harbor community an opportunity to better know the candidates to make an informed decision at the November elections.
Participating candidates include:
▪ Noelle Balliett – Peninsula School District director Dist. 5
▪ David Olson – Peninsula School District director Dist. 5
▪ Deborah Krishnadasan – Peninsula School District director Dist. 2
▪ Jeni Woock – Gig Harbor Council Pos. 1
▪ Rick Offner – Gig Harbor Council Pos. 1
▪ Spencer Abersold – Gig Harbor Council Pos. 7
▪ Randy Mueller – Gig Harbor Council Pos. 7
▪ Dave Christian – Gig Harbor Council Pos. 3
▪ Peter Norman – Gig Harbor Council Pos. 3
▪ Jim Franich – Gig Harbor Council Pos. 3
▪ Bob Himes – Gig Harbor Council Pos. 2
Comments