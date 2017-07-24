Swim with Fish fundraiser hits the water July 30

The swim that began as a wager between friends has been a charity event for more than five years now, raising more than $52,600 for the Peninsula Fish Food Bank so far.
The Swim with Fish charity fundraiser returns this year on July 30.
If organizers reach this year’s goal of $16,000, the total number will be near $60,000 raised since the event’s inception.
For the first time, organizers expect to see the self-limited maximum of 20 swimmers participating in the event.
Swimmers start the swim by arriving on the shores of Vashon Island by boat. The timed swim is a one-mile swim across the cold waters of Colvos Passage.
For safety and visibility each swimmer wears a wetsuit and is accompanied by a kayak or stand-up paddle board. The entire group is then surrounded by several power boats.
After the main event, there will be a kids’ swim for future passage swimmers, music and a potluck.
The event is privately held due to the limited space, but the general public can assist swimmers by visiting Swim with Fish at ghpfish.com/Swim.html on the Gig Harbor Fish Food bank website.
Anyone can click on the “donate to your swimmer” button and pick a swimmer when contributing.
For more information, contact Steve Rees at 6ftwav@gmail.com or 253-720-0662.
