7-time Olympic medalist opens swim school for children in Gig Harbor

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:36 Gig Harbor's new lift station, restrooms and view platform at Skansie Park Pause 0:48 'Crazy Stan' will walk 300 miles for animal shelters 1:39 Stormtrooper delivers birthday bouquet to Gig Harbor PD's 85-year-old "mom" 1:54 Construction of phase one of Gateway Park 1:10 Gig Harbor seniors marry after unexpected romance blooms 1:08 Beard Swim Co. teaches children how to swim for water safety 0:24 Scene where deputy fires at a fleeing burglar 3:17 Video shows burglar helping himself to cat food 1:00 Shots fired at Sumner City Hall leave holes in building, police cruiser 1:00 Shots fired at Sumner City Hall leave holes in building, police cruiser Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Seven-time Olympic medalist and Gig Harbor resident Amanda Beard and her husband, Sacha Brown, opened the swim school last week after more than six years of planning.

Seven-time Olympic medalist and Gig Harbor resident Amanda Beard and her husband, Sacha Brown, opened the swim school last week after more than six years of planning.