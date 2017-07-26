Construction is underway on the new Harbor Hill Extension following a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday. From left, Ed Hansen, general superintendent for project contractor Ceccanti, Le Rodenberg, past president for the Gig Harbor Sportsman’s Club, state Rep. Michelle Caldier, Gig Harbor Mayor Jill Guernsey, City Council member Steve Ekberg and Public Works Director Jeff Langhelm.
Construction is underway on the new Harbor Hill Extension following a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday. From left, Ed Hansen, general superintendent for project contractor Ceccanti, Le Rodenberg, past president for the Gig Harbor Sportsman’s Club, state Rep. Michelle Caldier, Gig Harbor Mayor Jill Guernsey, City Council member Steve Ekberg and Public Works Director Jeff Langhelm. Andrea Haffly Staff writer
Construction is underway on the new Harbor Hill Extension following a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday. From left, Ed Hansen, general superintendent for project contractor Ceccanti, Le Rodenberg, past president for the Gig Harbor Sportsman’s Club, state Rep. Michelle Caldier, Gig Harbor Mayor Jill Guernsey, City Council member Steve Ekberg and Public Works Director Jeff Langhelm. Andrea Haffly Staff writer

Gateway: News

Construction underway on Harbor Hill Drive extension project

By Andrea Haffly

ahaffly@gateline.com

July 26, 2017 12:06 PM

Construction on a long awaited project to ease traffic congestion in North Gig Harbor is now underway.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday at the end of Harbor Hill Drive, just south of the Tom Taylor Family YMCA.

Gig Harbor City representatives in attendance included Gig Harbor Mayor Jill Guernsey, City Administrator Ron Williams, Public Works Director Jeff Langhelm and Gig Harbor City Council member Steve Ekberg. Also present was state Rep. Michelle Caldier, representatives from project contractor Ceccanti, Gig Harbor Sportsman’s Club liaison and past president Le Rodenberg as well as a representative from the Washington State Transportation Improvement Board.

“We’re grateful to have you here,” Williams said to the assembled group. “This is the biggest road project we’re going to see in the city here for awhile.”

This (project) I think will go a long way in relieving traffic up here along Borgen Boulevard and the roundabouts.

Jill Guernsey, Gig Harbor mayor

Construction began Monday on the $11.5 million project. The construction will link Harbor Hill with Burnham Drive, near 97th Street Northwest.

The project is anticipated to take 18 months to complete, with the finish date tentatively scheduled for sometime in the fall of 2018.

There will be no street closures due to the project.

“This (project) I think will go a long way in relieving traffic up here along Borgen Boulevard and the roundabouts,” Guernsey said. “A lot of us have wondered if this day would ever come and we’re glad it has. This is a wonderful project and we’re trilled to be here.”

Andrea Haffly: 253-358-4155, @gateway_andrea

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Gig Harbor's new lift station, restrooms and view platform at Skansie Park

Gig Harbor's new lift station, restrooms and view platform at Skansie Park 1:36

Gig Harbor's new lift station, restrooms and view platform at Skansie Park
'Crazy Stan' will walk 300 miles for animal shelters 0:48

'Crazy Stan' will walk 300 miles for animal shelters
Stormtrooper delivers birthday bouquet to Gig Harbor PD's 85-year-old 1:39

Stormtrooper delivers birthday bouquet to Gig Harbor PD's 85-year-old "mom"

View More Video