Construction underway on Harbor Hill Drive extension project

Construction on a long awaited project to ease traffic congestion in North Gig Harbor is now underway.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday at the end of Harbor Hill Drive, just south of the Tom Taylor Family YMCA.
Gig Harbor City representatives in attendance included Gig Harbor Mayor Jill Guernsey, City Administrator Ron Williams, Public Works Director Jeff Langhelm and Gig Harbor City Council member Steve Ekberg. Also present was state Rep. Michelle Caldier, representatives from project contractor Ceccanti, Gig Harbor Sportsman’s Club liaison and past president Le Rodenberg as well as a representative from the Washington State Transportation Improvement Board.
“We’re grateful to have you here,” Williams said to the assembled group. “This is the biggest road project we’re going to see in the city here for awhile.”
This (project) I think will go a long way in relieving traffic up here along Borgen Boulevard and the roundabouts.
Jill Guernsey, Gig Harbor mayor
Construction began Monday on the $11.5 million project. The construction will link Harbor Hill with Burnham Drive, near 97th Street Northwest.
The project is anticipated to take 18 months to complete, with the finish date tentatively scheduled for sometime in the fall of 2018.
There will be no street closures due to the project.
“This (project) I think will go a long way in relieving traffic up here along Borgen Boulevard and the roundabouts,” Guernsey said. “A lot of us have wondered if this day would ever come and we’re glad it has. This is a wonderful project and we’re trilled to be here.”
