Candidates to debate at weekly public forum in coming weeks

Local candidate debates will be hosted by the Gig Harbor Chamber of Commerce at its weekly Public Affairs Forum through the primary and leading up to the fall election.
The purpose of these debates is to give residents and the community an opportunity to hear firsthand from the candidates running for local elections.
“With such a competitive field of candidates, it’s important to hear about their positions on the issues facing Gig Harbor,” Warren Zimmerman, president/CEO at the Chamber, said in a release. “The Chamber is happy to organize these debates and provide a forum for Gig Harbor residents and the community to hear from the candidates about their vision for our city.”
The debates will take place weekly from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Cottesmore of Life, 2909 14th Avenue NW in Gig Harbor.
The debates are free and open to the public. Doors open at 7 a.m.
Upcoming debates at the Public Affairs Forum include:
▪ Aug. 3 – PenMet Parks District Board Position #5 candidates: Amanda Babich and Kirsten Gregory
▪ Aug. 10 – Peninsula School District #401 Board Position #5 candidates: David Olson and Noelle Balliett
▪ Aug. 17 – Port of Tacoma Commission Position #2 candidates: Dick Marzano and Noah Davis
▪ Aug. 24 – Port of Tacoma Commission Position #4 candidates: Don Meyer and Kirstin Ang
A complete list of dates and candidates can be found online at the Chamber’s calendar at gig harborchamber.net.
