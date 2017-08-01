Water feature at Skansie Brothers Park to reopen Thursday

Those looking to beat the summer heat in Gig Harbor will be pleased to hear that the new water feature at the Fishermen’s Memorial in Skansie Brothers Park will reopen Thursday (Aug. 3).
The water feature — the closest Gig Harbor currently has to a splash pad — was closed for several weeks for a warranty repair by the contractor, said Gig Harbor Public Works Director Jeff Langhelm.
“We have been trying to get the equipment functioning as it should,” Langhelm said. “The contractor has been working with us to fix it. We are getting ready to take down the ribbons and open it.”
The malfunctioning equipment, responsible for balancing the required pool chemicals in the recycled water, is now functioning as it should, Langhelm said.
These pool chemicals are required for safety and cleanliness because the water feature is treated like a public swimming pool, he added.
Another, lesser failure in the system was the filter that removed excess iron and maganese from the water. The result is the reddish stain on the stone surrounding the water feature.
Langhelm said that the filter has been replaced and the existing stain is not dangerous nor will come off on clothing or skin.
After the feature is closed for the year in the fall, city crews will attempt to power wash the stain off. If that fails, then the stone will be artistically stained to blend the marks.
Langhelm said he has received many complaints and expressions of frustrations that the water feature, already a popular destination, has been unavailable for so long.
“We understand that (closing the feature) is not ideal, but we’ve got to make it safe for everyone to use,” he said.
Once reopened, the water feature will be active in the park between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend.
