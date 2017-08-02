Gig Harbor Edward Jones office hosts diaper drive

The Edward Jones office of financial adviser Joe Urvina is hosting a diaper and baby wipes drive through Aug. 25.
Community members are welcome to drop off any size diapers and packages of wipes that will benefit the Cottesmore Child Development Center at Henderson Bay. The center is located on the campus of Henderson Bay High School and provides services and childcare for teenage parents.
“The diapers and wipes will come in handy in that they can either use them at the center or send them home with the teenage parents,” said Sharie Marquett, branch office administrator.
Since the staff moved into a new office at 6625 Wagner Way NW, Suite 150, Urvina, a Gig Harbor Rotarian, has fostered a spirit of community service, Marquett said.
“He really wants to make our office the focal point for that outreach,” said Marquett, who helped establish the contact at Cottesmore through her community service group, Soroptimist International of Gig Harbor.
Anyone with questions about the drive can call the office at 253-514-6395.
