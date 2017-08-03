Auction scheduled for derelict vessel seized at Gig Harbor’s Jerisich Dock

The city of Gig Harbor has scheduled the auction of a derelict vessel abandoned at Jerisich Dock since last November or December. Decorated with a string of tattered nautical flags, the vessel, a 1968 Uniflite 31, features a passenger bay filled with garbage and a dinghy loaded into the boat by Gig Harbor Police after it became filled with rainwater and threatened to sink. Tyler Hemstreet themstreet@gateline.com