Candidate Q&A: Gig Harbor City Council Position 1

Rick Offner – Gig Harbor City Council Position 1
My wife Julie and I moved to Gig Harbor four years ago. We are fortunate that our family has joined us here, so we are blessed to be close to our two grandchildren.
I have Ph.D. in rehabilitation psychology and over 40 years of professional experience as a clinician, researcher, manager and consultant. I was a school psychologist in Wisconsin, a research professor at the University of Montana and directed the Rural Institute on Disability. For the 17 years before retirement I was a consultant in Washington D.C., working to plan, implement and evaluate federal programs on public health, mental health, substance abuse and disability.
Currently, I am vice-chair of the Gig Harbor Parks Commission and a member of the Gig Harbor Transportation Advisory Committee. I am president of my homeowner’s association and a member of the Gig Harbor Midday Rotary and Yacht Club.
Q: What qualifies you to run for Gig Harbor City Council?
A: Professionally, I have extensive experience managing complex interdisciplinary organizations and I’m an accomplished and successful program developer, manager and consultant, having worked extensively with local, state, national and international government agencies, universities and nonprofit organizations. I have been a board member and officer of numerous local, state and national nonprofit organizations and professional associations including Very Special Arts, Red Cross, Recording for the Blind and the National Association of Rehabilitation, Research and Training Centers.
Q: What do you see as some of the biggest issues facing Gig Harbor?
A: Gig Harbor has been growing at a rapid pace. Traffic congestion is increasing, schools are overcrowded and other infrastructure is not keeping up. I care about the future of our city. I am pro responsible growth. Responsible growth is growth that balances the infrastructure, roads, traffic and schools, adheres to established zoning rules, and preserves the character of our city and its maritime culture. I live in Gig Harbor North, an area experiencing the brunt of development. Currently, the north side has no representation on the City Council. I will provide a voice for my Northside neighbors as well as the entire community.
Q: As the city grapples with how to handle population growth, what issue most concerns you?
A: I believe the challenge for Gig Harbor is to ensure that the inevitable growth proceeds in a way that does not threaten the character and scale of our community that is ranked as one of the most livable small cities in the country. I am committed to a smart, balanced growth approach to development that adheres to established zoning laws. I will review issues without a predetermined opinion and I will take time to research and gather facts, as well as listen to the community early in the decision-making process.
Q: If you are elected, what are some of the goals you plan to work on?
A: If elected, I will be committed to sustaining an open, transparent government that listens to its citizens. We must engage the community in the decision-making process and maintain two-way communication. As a councilman, I will work to establish solutions to the growing traffic congestion in the city. I will work with the city government to ensure that delivery of city services is efficient, consistent and equitable for everyone. I will coordinate with the Peninsula School District to help support the large numbers of students who have moved into the city as a result of extensive development particularly on the north side. I will be a city councilman who serves with thoughtful, intelligent and respectful solutions to the city’s problems.
Jeni Woock – Gig Harbor City Council position 1
My husband Del and I have lived in Gig Harbor for almost 18 years. I have a bachelor of arts degree from Southern Illinois University. I have 30 years of experience as a successful small business owner and firsthand experience creating, adhering to budgets and demonstrating fiscal responsibility.
My volunteer activities include co-founder of Citizens for the Preservation of Gig Harbor activism group with a goal of leaving Gig Harbor better than we found it; co-founder of Meaningful Movies in Gig Harbor showing free documentaries every month followed by community discussion; eight-year volunteer at Gig Harbor Multicare Cancer Clinic supporting nurses and their infusion patients; chair for the Gig Harbor Summer Arts Festival, which brings 10,000-plus shoppers and artists to eat in our local restaurants and contribute to our sales tax revenue; volunteer coordinator for the Gig Harbor Film Festival working with about 75 volunteers, and the Gig Harbor Arts Commission.
Q: What qualifies you to run for Gig Harbor City Council?
A: My top qualification for being Gig Harbor City Councilwoman Position 1 is that my actions speak louder than words.
I alerted Gig Harbor citizens to: 20 proposed downtown zoning changes that would have increased density and gridlock traffic, the city’s secret meetings, John Skansie’s concerns regarding the proposed sewer lift station scheduled for the Skansie House and Gig Harbor citizens got involved, wrote letters, attended meetings and together we preserved the historic Skansie House and put the 20 proposed zoning changes on the shelf. I first alerted citizens to the proposed Cheney development with plans to destroy our heron wildlife habitat. I authored a goal in the comprehensive plan protecting the views of Gig Harbor Bay. I suggested an increase to our Gig Harbor school impact fees, which was adopted.
I have a proven, successful history of leadership bringing people together toward action.
Q: What do you see as some of the biggest issues facing Gig Harbor?
A: The most important issues facing Gig Harbor start with gridlock traffic resulting from unplanned development. I support policies that focus on a healthy sustainable future for Gig Harbor including: ending gridlock traffic and provide parking before more development, ending development agreements, making sure every developer pays his or her fair share of school and municipal impact fees, ending clear cutting in Gig Harbor, supporting the Hunt street overpass and a dedicated left turn lane coming down Stinson Ave toward the harbor turning left onto Rosedale St NW, supporting a new school in Gig Harbor North, ending secret meetings in the city and allowing public comment at every public meeting, visible and proactive policing to reduce property crime.
Q: As the city grapples with how to handle population growth, what issue most concerns you?
A: The issues that most concern me in regards to population growth are preserving the safety, well-being and charm of this community. The traffic problem will be resolved before any more development begins. It is vital that emergency vehicles are able to get to our citizens when they are needed the most. Every developer needs to pay a fair share of school and municipal impact fees. Gig Harbor is home to families. I support a new school in Gig Harbor North. I am for safer and more crosswalks in Gig Harbor North. I support a new sidewalk on 38th Street as kids walk to Goodman Middle School. I support commercial fire inspections with mandatory enforcement that are proven to save lives, property and the environment. I am for visible and proactive policing proven to reduce property crime.
Q: If you are elected, what are some of the goals you plan to work on?
A: If elected as your councilwoman, I will work to preserve our historic community. The beautiful view of the bay needs to be protected for future generations. Our city should not be for sale to the highest bidder.
I will work to insure: Gig Harbor Bay stays healthy and clean by limiting stormwater runoff, ending developer agreements and requiring all builders to follow city code regulations, better transportation choices for our older adult and disabled populations, an end to clear cutting trees, a new school in Gig Harbor North, the Hunt Street overpass is built, roundabouts are larger, a reduction in property crime by supporting visible proactive policing, Gig Harbor joins Pierce County Sustainability 2020 creating a healthier town to live, work play.
