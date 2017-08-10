Gig Harbor Sportsman’s Club supports local organizations with back-to-back events

Upcoming events at the Gig Harbor Sportsman’s Club promise fun and festivities for all ages, while also supporting local organizations.
Beginning at 8 a.m. Friday (Aug. 11), the club will host the fifth annual Breaking Hunger Trap Shooting and Archery Tournament to benefit Pierce County’s Emergency Food Network.
All skill levels are encouraged to participate, with participation ranging from top shooters in state to beginners. Awards will be handed out for skill and for raising funds to help provide food for Pierce County individuals and families in need.
A barbecue is included and participants are encouraged to find friends and family to pledge money for their efforts.
All funds raised will support the Emergency Food network to ensure that no person goes hungry.
Spots remain open for the event, and more information and registration is available online at efoodnet.donorpages.com/BreakingHunger2017.
From noon to 9 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 12), the Sportsman’s Club will host the Old Town Blues Festival, in Gig Harbor for the first time after 25 years in Tacoma.
In addition to live music, the event will include food, local vendors and a beer garden.
Proceeds from the event will support the Permission to Start Dreaming foundation, a nonprofit organization founded in Gig Harbor to aid service members arriving home with PTSD and helps to provide resources and raise awareness.
The Gig Harbor Sportsman’s Club is located at 9721 Burnham Dr NW in Gig Harbor.
