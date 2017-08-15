‘Staff oversight’ forced rescheduling of Monday’s Gig Harbor City Council meeting

Monday’s Gig Harbor City Council meeting was canceled at the last minute after the meeting’s agenda was not updated to the city’s website.
City Administrator Ron Williams called the missed update “a staff oversight.”
“It was a little, tiny staff error,” he said. “After hundreds and hundreds of times when staff has noticed these meetings on our websites, it got busy and staff missed updating the agenda to our website.”
The agenda had been posted on paper in the Civic Center and distributed to City Council members.
A conversation with the city attorney advised rescheduling the meeting in order to ensure citizens were properly notified, Williams said.
Following internal city policies and state laws, all public meetings must be properly noticed to the public and the meeting agenda updated at least 24 hours prior to the meeting.
“It’s always been our policy and always been our internal practice to post the agenda well in advance of the meeting,” Williams added.
Some citizens on social media insinuated the agenda had not been posted in an effort to prevent public comment or knowledge.
Williams called that assumption entirely untrue.
The canceled meeting has been rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Civic Center, 3510 Grandview Street.
The scheduled City Council meeting on Aug. 28 has been canceled, which Williams said is a common annual practice for this meeting due to scheduled vacations and absences.
More information and a meeting agenda can be found online at cityofgigharbor.net.
