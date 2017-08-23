Fundraiser golf tournament brings in $7K for Red Barn, Hope Recovery Center

Horseshoe Lake Golf Course hosted the annual Neighbors Helping Neighbors Scramble Golf Tournament on Friday to equally benefit the Hope Recovery Center and the Red Barn Youth Center.
Sixty players made up 18 teams which played in the rather chilly but thankfully dry weather.
A committee of Glen Ehrhardt, Sean Compton, Bruce Duggan and Scott Ludlow met in early March to begin organizing and recruiting hole sponsors and players.
“Bruce Titus stepped up right away, offering a chance to win a new Subaru for a hole in one, which got the excitement of the committee to call for businesses to chime in, and they all did in a very big way,” said Ludlow.
“This was the second year for the golf tournament fundraiser for the Red Barn Youth Center,” said Ehrhardt, its vice president and COO. “This year it was mutually shared with Hope Recovery Center as an ongoing partnership for the future. It was a blast and an encouraging success. The money is important but the visibility for both of these organizations is the real winner. Both seek long-term financial solutions to help support on-going needs of our communities.”
“A lot of fun was had by all,” said Hope Recovery director Jeremiah Saucier. “We are so grateful for all the participants and sponsors for making this a great event as we raised money for our important centers.”
Early estimates concluded that the event raised more than over $7,500 total for Hope Recovery and the Red Barn, which will be shared equally, Ludlow said.
First place team went to Team Duggan with a team score of 58.
“They say it takes three years to establish an ongoing fundraising event,” said Ehrhardt. “We already anticipate a more powerful event next year in our effort to increase service and awareness needs of our community. We are so humbled and appreciative to those who continue to support us. The impact is life-changing.”
Comments