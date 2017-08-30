Hope Recovery Center officials detail future plan at community meeting

A large gathering of supporters of the Hope Recovery Center project met Friday for a forum to discuss the organization’s future plans at its birthplace, the New Beginnings Church in Kitsap County. Among the attendees were Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Lindquist, Pierce County Council member Derek Young, state Reps. Michelle Caldier and Jesse Young, Port Orchard City Council member John Clausen, former state Rep. Larry Seaquist, Kitsap County Sheriff Gary Simpson, Port Orchard police officer Dale Schuster, and other community supporters of the project.
“There are only two answers to the problem of addiction,” said the evening’s moderator, HRC Board member and Key Peninsula Fire Department Battalion Chief Chuck West, “death or total withdrawal.”
He added, “Hope, or any recovery center, is the only reasonable solution to addiction. We are in the midst of an epidemic and there are many arguments as to why but there is only one solution to the problem, and that is treatment. We have many people in our community who need treatment and there is a severe shortage of treatment centers. If we don’t treat these people they will continue to be a burden on society. If we treat them they can become assets.”
Jeremiah Saucier, Hope Recovery Center’s founder and chair, greeted the large gathering with a history of his involvement with narcotics and his resolve to spend the rest of life rescuing victims of the disease. He outlined how the Lakebay Community Church and its parishioners — who wholeheartedly support the project — have provided property on which the 50-bed, in-patient center will be built. At one point, he asked audience members to raise their hands if their lives have in any way been impacted by narcotics or alcohol abuse. The room was a sea of raised hands.
“Our meeting demonstrated again that Hope Recovery Center has the support of local elected and law enforcement officials,” Saucier said. “As we prepare to launch a capital campaign, it is essential for these officials to be behind the project. Community support has been awesome. We have had and will continue have more community meetings on the Key Peninsula as well.
“No one needing assistance of Hope Recovery will ever be turned away. The need is so great. We must end addiction and save lives. There are more deaths from overdosing in our country today than from auto accidents. That is simply not acceptable.”
For more information on Hope Recovery, contact Saucier at thunderwalker925@yahoo.com.
