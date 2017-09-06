Concrete replacement project at Gateway Park won’t push back opening date

Recent passersby of Gateway Park along state Route 302 on the Key Peninsula might have been a tad startled upon seeing construction crews tearing up patches of concrete that were laid over the last few weeks.
But there’s no need for concern, according to Scott Gallacher, Key Pen Parks executive director.
Large areas around the park’s core were torn up at the expense of the contractor because the concrete didn’t meet the standards of the project, Gallacher said.
“It wasn’t very good craftsmanship,” he said. “We want a quality product that is going to last a long time.”
Quality of craftsmanship is something parks officials take very seriously, Gallacher added, and if that means tearing up already-completed work, than it was something the district was more than willing to authorize.
Bob Pearson Construction Inc., the contractor, has been “great to work with,” Gallacher said.
The concrete removal has not derailed the overall project’s timeline, and the park is still on track for a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 11 a.m. Sept. 30.
“We’re going to make it,” Gallacher said of the timeline.
The five-phase, $7.5 million project includes a playground and picnic shelter, donated from the Gig Harbor Rotary, a restroom, a park entrance and exit and trailhead parking for the 360 Trails.
Key Pen Parks will host work parties to assist with various projects around the park ahead of the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Work parties are scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 9, 16 and 23.
