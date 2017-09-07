Harbor WildWatch to let donors choose where program funding will be distributed

The third annual Make Waves benefit for Harbor WildWatch is set to reach Gig Harbor’s waterfront and continue another year of programming and events for the local nonprofit.
New to this year’s event is an invitation for guests to participation in deciding where program funding will be distributed, said Lindsey Stover, executive director.
“We’re going to get our guests really involved in the fundraising event this year and really decide where the funds get to go,” she said.
A table featuring three buckets for different youth programs will be set up and allow guests to cast votes. The program with the winning number of votes will receive 50 percent of proceeds.
Lindsey Stover, executive director of Harbor WildWatch
The event will be held at The Club @ The Boatyard on Gig Harbor’s waterfront. Taylor Shellfish and Sunshine all-natural catering will provide food and Heritage Distilling will provide beverages. Music will be from pianist Elijah Bossenbroek.
“We are super exited for year three because we’ve brought back some of our favorites from years past,” Stover said. “This is a celebration.”
Harbor WildWatch serves 30,000 people a year and shared more than 600 programs with the Gig Harbor community. With between 60 to 80 volunteers a year, the program also features a volunteer teen mentor program every Friday.
New to Harbor WildWatch next year will be an addition to its SeaStars and Beyond program with a Sea Squirts program designed for ages 5 to 7.
“This will be our youngest age group yet,” Stover said. “This (SeaStars) program will serve 5 to 17 years old.”
Also coming up this next year is the expansion of the citizen science program to look at data trends from their beach monitoring program, adding two more sites (reaching 10 monitoring sites total) and looking at data back to 2013 to search out local trends.
“It’s kind of exciting because we’ve been collecting data for five years and now we can start doing something with it,” Stover said.
A few tickets for the event remain, but are going quickly, she added. Tickets can be purchased in-person at Harbor WildWatch or online at harborwildwatch.org
“The whole purpose of this event is to bring awareness about this program …to share what we’ve done over the past year, share our successes (and) tell them what’s coming up for next year with our programs,” Stover said. “We really want to share those successes with our community because it’s the community that makes Harbor WildWatch.”
Harbor WildWatch is located at 3207 Harborview Drive in downtown Gig Harbor. The office can be reached at 253-514-0187.
Make Waves: Celebrate, Donate, Educate
When: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 14
Where: The Club @ the Boatyard
Info: Tickets are required. Event is for ages 21 and older.
