Final step taken in city acquiring Gig Harbor Sandspit

A seven-year journey is nearing an end following Monday’s Gig Harbor City Council meeting.
The Council voted unanimously to authorize Mayor Jill Guernsey to execute an Indemnification Agreement for the conveyance of the Lighthouse Sandspit property along Gig Harbor to the city.
A payment of $24,000 to the U.S. government was approved for the property.
The project began in 2010 and has slowly progressed through the federal government. Support from Senators Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray, and U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer were instrumental in moving the process forward, said Assistant City Clerk Shawna Wise.
The conveyance of the 0.86-acre property was authorized by Congress and recommended by the U.S. Coast Guard.
“I am so grateful that we have finally come to this moment. It has been such a long haul,” said Council member Ken Malich, who has been involved in the project for years.
Lease agreement with Gig Harbor Cooperative Preschool
Council also approved a year-long lease agreement with Gig Harbor Cooperative Preschool in the Masonic Lodge, located at 3025 86th street.
The city recently purchased the property in July and took possession on Monday.
The preschool has been operating in the location for more than a decade. The lease with the city allows them to continue their program in the 1,100-square-foot basement and outside playground area.
Several safety concerns were addressed before the city took ownership of the building, including changing locks, installing new fire extinguishers and bringing the building up to fire alarm code standards.
Andrea Haffly: 253-358-4155, @gateway_andrea
