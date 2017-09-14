‘They’re a parasite and we’re their host.’ Lice Moms comes to the rescue

More Videos 1:19 Lice likes everybody, does not discriminate Pause 1:27 Quick work by West Thurston firefighters saves dogs 1:12 AP, other media sue for info from Washington state lawmakers 1:19 How to spot head lice 3:02 Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell on Seahawks O-line, run game, more 1:38 Renting in Tacoma's tight market for apartments 1:09 1 dead after shooting at Tacoma police, spokeswoman says 10:15 Talking 'Star Wars', confederate statues and D.C. budget battles with Derek Kilmer | Capitol Happy Hour 0:58 Truck explosion victim taken to Harborview with severe burns 3:19 What Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard expects from 49ers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Lice likes everybody, does not discriminate Kelly Nagata of Lice Moms talks about how to spot signs of head lice. Kelly Nagata of Lice Moms talks about how to spot signs of head lice. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com

Kelly Nagata of Lice Moms talks about how to spot signs of head lice. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com