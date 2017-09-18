Residents can comment on PenMet Parks’ comprehensive plan at Tuesday’s public meeting

The Peninsula Metropolitan Parks District (PenMet Parks) is updating the district’s Comprehensive Plan and wants input from area residents.
The district will host a community meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 19) in the Volunteer Vern Pavilion at Sehmel Homestead Park, 10123 78th Ave NW. Residents of all ages are invited to attend and voice their ideas for the future direction of PenMet Parks’ parks, trails and recreation programs.
This is the third of three public meetings being held as part of the public planning process. The planning team is starting to wrap up work it started in February, which included a community survey, stakeholder discussions, and an inventory of existing parks and recreation programs.
The project team will be sharing information about the update to the Comprehensive Plan, what it has heard so far about the community’s needs and priorities, and asking residents to weigh in on options for the future of the area’s parks, trails and programs. This input will play an important role in developing the plan update. For more information on the project, visit penmetparks.org/about/agency-plans/district-parks-recreation-plan.
The district Comprehensive Plan will guide the district’s efforts and establish a path forward for providing high quality, community-driven parks, trails, natural areas and recreation amenities across the district. The plan update will reflect community interests and establish long-term goals and priorities for land acquisition, facility development, recreation programming and parks management.
For questions or comments about the district Comprehensive Plan or the community meeting at Sehmel Homestead Park, contact Eric Guenther at 253-858-3400 (ext. 1222) or e-mail eguenther@penmetparks.org.
