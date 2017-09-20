City announces street closures for Sunday’s Race for a Soldier event

Several city streets throughout Gig Harbor will be closed during the duration of Sunday’s (Sept. 24) Race for a Soldier.
Anticipated closure and time frame for closure is as follows:
▪ 7:15 a.m. to noon: Borgen Boulevard closed from Peacock Hill Avenue to Harbor Hill Drive.
▪ 7:15 to 8 a.m.: Peacock Hill Avenue (south of Borgen to N Harborview Dr) is closed. Roadway will be opened as runners pass.
▪ 7:15 to 8:30 a.m.: Vernhardson Street is closed. Roadway will be opened as runners pass.
▪ 7:15 a.m. to noon: Crescent Valley Drive will be open to northbound traffic only.
▪ 144th Street NW and Peacock Hill Avenue (north of Borgen) will remain open during the event. Use caution as runners will be on roadway shoulders.
Race time is approximated to take place between 7:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.
