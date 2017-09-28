Gig Harbor Chamber announces endorsements for primary election

The Gig Harbor Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has voted to endorse a slate of candidates for the upcoming Nov. 7 election for the Gig Harbor City Council and mayor positions.
After completing a two-phase process of interviewing candidates, the review committee recommended endorsements for the first time in a number of years.
Candidates were first asked to complete a written questionnaire of basic information about themselves and then participated in personal interviews with the interview committee. The list of questions for the written responses and interviews were developed by a committee assigned to make recommendations to the board of directors.
After a thorough review by the Chamber’s Executive Committee, endorsement recommendations were made to the full Board of Directors for consideration. Following discussions by the board at its Aug. 22 meeting, the following slate of candidates were selected for endorsement:
▪ Mayor: Jill Guernsey
▪ Council Position #1: Rick Offner
▪ Council Position #2: No endorsement
▪ Council Position #3: Peter Norman
▪ Council Position #7: Spencer Abersold
The Gig Harbor Area Chamber of Commerce is supportive of all citizens seeking elected office to perform their civic duty for the people of Gig Harbor. The endorsed candidates were chosen because their experience and viewpoints best match up with the mission of the Gig Harbor Chamber of Commerce.
Comments