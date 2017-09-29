Gig Harbor High to host emergency preparedness fair Saturday

Gig Harbor will host an emergency preparedness fair from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 30) at Gig Harbor High School, 5101 Rosedale St. It’s a free event.
With the recent devastating earthquakes in Mexico and the destruction and suffering caused by hurricanes this year fresh in mind, the event’s organizers, the Peninsula Emergency Preparedness Coalition (PEP-C), expect attendance to be substantial and urge attendees to arrive early and stay late.
The fair should prompt everyone to be prepared to survive a disaster. The Peninsula School District has teamed up with PEP-C to provide the most relevant information and training available for people to be prepared.
Event speakers include Bill Steele form the UW Seismology Lab, and representatives from Homeland Security and the Washington National Guard. There are 47 individual classes covering all aspects of personal and community preparedness. Those that come early will have the best chance of getting into the classes they want.
For more information and a list of available classes and speakers, visit the PEP-C website at pep-c.org.
Comments